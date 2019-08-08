Kashmir News LIVE Updates: Essential commodities airlifted from Pathankot; Dogra outfit leader Lal Singh placed under house arrest in Jammu

Kashmir News Latest Updates: The Centre may give some relaxation to the people in the Kashmir Valley, where restrictions have been imposed, so that they can participate in Eid-ul-Zuha on August 12, officials said on Wednesday.
However, it is immediately not clear whether the relaxation will be given fully or partially.
The restrictions were imposed before the government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcation of the state into union territories.
The government is trying to work out plans for some relaxation in the restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley so that people can take part in Eid-ul-Zuha, an official said.
The government, however, may not immediately release the arrested leaders -- former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- who were lodged in guest houses.
The leaders can only be released after reviewing the law and order situation in Kashmir the coming days, another official said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's bold move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- secured Parliament's approval on Tuesday with the Lok Sabha passing the new measures with an over two-third majority.
The Rajya Sabha gave its approval to the resolution on Monday.
Defending the government's action to put restrictions in the Kashmir Valley, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that the law and order situation there had not deteriorated and whatever actions were taken were all precautionary.
The government move to revoke some provisions of Article 370 is a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and the future of a region at the centre of protracted militancy.
Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi 2.0 government took power, Shah had announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.
Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 10:28:39 IST
Highlights
Lal Singh, Dogra outfit leader, under house arrest in Jammu
Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman Choudhary Lal Singh was on late Wednesday night placed under house arrest at his official residence in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
NSA Ajit Doval reaches out to locals in South Kashmir, reviews security situation
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and assured the locals that their security is the government's responsibility.
Narendrda Modi may address nation today about abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday during which he is expected to explain government's decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories, sources have said.
Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.
Essential commodities airlifted from Pathankot
Meanwhile, essential commodities like milk, bread and other items are being airlifted to Jammu and Kashmir from Pathankot, Punjab. The process of distribution of essential commodities in the valley has also begun.
Kashmir has been under lockdown since 6 August when the government announced it will abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 a in parliament biifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh into two different Union Territories. There is a communication shutdown and certain other restrictions in the Valley.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:28 (IST)
Lal Singh, Dogra outfit leader, under house arrest in Jammu
Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman Choudhary Lal Singh was on late Wednesday night placed under house arrest at his official residence in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
10:27 (IST)
Ajit Doval spotted sharing a meal with locals, conversing with security personnel
Doval was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals. He exchanged views with them on the security situation and the government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. "Your children and their children will continue to live here. They will make their name in the world," the NSA told people.
10:24 (IST)
NSA Ajit Doval reaches out to locals in South Kashmir, reviews security situation
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and assured the locals that their security is the government's responsibility.
10:21 (IST)
Narendrda Modi may address nation today about abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday during which he is expected to explain government's decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories, sources have said.
Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.
10:15 (IST)
Essential commodities airlifted from Pathankot
Meanwhile, essential commodities like milk, bread and other items are being airlifted to Jammu and Kashmir from Pathankot, Punjab. The process of distribution of essential commodities in the valley has also begun.
Kashmir has been under lockdown since 6 August when the government announced it will abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 a in parliament biifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh into two different Union Territories. There is a communication shutdown and certain other restrictions in the Valley.