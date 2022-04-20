SC orders Status Quo on demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi's municipal body stops anti-encroachment

Bulldozers were being used by NDMC to demolish houses of the accused involved in the Jahangirpuri violence that was reported on 16 April during a Hanuman Jayanti procession

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status-quo on the anti-encroachment drive which is underway in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where riots took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April. Soon after the order of the apex court, the demolition work has been stopped in the area.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana ordered status-quo on a mentioning made by senior advocate Dushyant Dave.

"Unconstitutional, unauthorised demolition is taking place in Jahangirpuri where riots took place. No notice was served so that reply is served in 10 days," Dave said.

He further said, "There is a provision for appeal under the Municipal Corporation Act. We have filed a provisional application. It was supposed to start at 2PM but they started the demolition today (Wednesday) morning at 9 knowing that we will mention."

The CJI then responded, "We direct status quo. We will list it tomorrow (Thursday)."

A PIL (public interest litigation) has been filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions to the Central and State governments that no residential accommodation or commercial property be demolished as a punitive measure, was also mentioned before the CJI by senior Advocate Kapil Sibal.

After the Supreme Court's order, Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Raja Iqbal Singh said that corporation will follow the order of the apex court and will take action accordingly. He said, "We have stopped our work (anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri)."

An anti-encroachment drive is being carried out by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Delhi's Jahangiripuri, the area in the national capital where violence erupted and clashes broke out on 16 April during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Bulldozers were being used by NDMC to demolish houses of the accused involved in the Jahangirpuri violence.

The North MCD has asked for 400 Delhi Police personnel to help maintain law and order situation in the area during the anti-encroachment drive.

A large team of local police and paramilitary forces are already deployed in Jahangirpuri area. The Anti-riot Force has been ordered to remain vigilant while senior officers have been deployed on ground.

Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday, 16 April, witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

Local police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Jahangirpuri area and the Anti-riot Force has been asked to remain vigilant while senior officers have been deployed on ground.

Mayor of North Delhi Raja Iqbal Singh said. "Illegal construction, encroachment on government land in Jahangirpuri will be removed today by North MCD… To avoid any mishap in the area especially in the wake of recent violence, we have also demanded police force (deployment)."

On Tuesday Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta had written to north MCD, saying illegal encroachments on government property by anti-social elements (accused) of ‘Shobha Yatra’ incident in Jahangirpuri be vacated and action be taken against them.

