WATCH: Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive underway, bulldozers raze illegal structures amid tight security

The North MCD has asked for 400 Delhi Police personnel to be deployed in Jahangirpuri to help maintaining law and order situation in the area during the anti-encroachment drive

An anti-encroachment drive is being carried out on Wednesday by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Delhi's Jahangiripuri where violence erupted and clashes broke out on 16 April during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Jahangirpuri has turned into fortress ahead of the anti-encroachment drive that will be done on illegal construction in the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Bulldozers are being used to demolish houses of the accused involved in the Jahangirpuri violence.

#WATCH | Anti-encroachment drive underway at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/zIxMVccwSM — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

#WATCH North Delhi Municipal Corporation conducts anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri in Delhi The civic body has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to maintain the law & order situation during the drive in the area pic.twitter.com/KViPfwPEqr — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the North MCD has asked for 400 Delhi Police personnel to assist in maintaining law and order situation in the area during the anti-encroachment drive. A large team of local police and paramilitary forces are already deployed in Jahangirpuri area. The Anti-riot Force has been ordered to remain vigilant while senior officers have been deployed on ground.

#WATCH | Delhi Police take stock of the situation in Jahangirpuri which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/rHlxA62wZ6 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Drones surveillance is being carried out in several areas to monitor any mobilization of mob during the drive. Police teams have also been asked to intensify patrolling in the vicinity and nearby areas as well as congested lanes to keep an eye on miscreants.

"Illegal construction, encroachment on government land in Jahangirpuri will be removed today by North MCD… To avoid any mishap in the area especially in the wake of recent violence, we have also demanded police force (deployment)," Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of North Delhi said.

Earlier in the day, DCP North West Usha Rangnani reached the spot to inspect the area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive.

#WATCH | DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD Stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 evening during a religious procession here. pic.twitter.com/JzuGHh3Vmt — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police Dependra Pathak also took stock of the situation in Delhi's Jahangirpuri ahead of anti-encroachment drive. "We will provide security to the civic agency (NDMC) for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law and order situation." he said.

#WATCH | Special CP Dependra Pathak takes stock of the situation in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession North Delhi Municipal Corporation has announced an anti-encroachment drive in the area pic.twitter.com/YYZ8pxSeoq — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

For the unversed, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta had written to north MCD, saying that illegal encroachments on government property by anti-social elements (accused) of ‘Shobha Yatra’ incident in Jahangirpuri be vacated and action be taken against them.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "Bulldozer of law, justice and constitution will run in Jahangirpuri today. If Bangladeshi infiltrators openly open fire on police, then bulldozer is the only solution."

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi. His remarks came after the NDMC scheduled an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri.

In a video message on Twitter, the Okhla MLA said demolition of the houses of a particular community just to harass them in the holy month of Ramadan on the pretext of an anti-encroachment drive will further spoil the atmosphere in the area.

He also appealed to the home minister and the BJP leaders to refrain from resorting to such action, cautioning that the country's atmosphere has already been vitiated. "Such cheap politics will ruin the country if not stopped in time," Khan, also the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, said.

Questioning the timing of the move and the BJP dispensation's intent behind it, Khan said the civic body could have taken up the anti-encroachment drive later, if if it is legal. "It's the holy month of Ramadan. I want to know the what is your compulsion that you are going to demolish the houses of the people, as you did in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, in the name of launching an anti-encroachment drive in an area hit by rioting just four days ago and the tempers are yet to cool down? he asked the home minister and the other BJP leaders. This is not right. I appeal to Amit Shah and all the BJP leaders to refrain from resorting to such actions and vitiating the atmosphere of Delhi."

Talking to news agency ANI, Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation said, "The anti-encroachment drive will take place across Delhi. Earlier also we had requested security for the drive but due to some reasons the action was not taken."

Jahangirpuri in north West Delhi witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, 16 April. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.