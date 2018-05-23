You are here:
Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi: Former Madras High Court judge orders probe in violence that killed 11 people

India IANS May 23, 2018 15:51:23 IST

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday ordered a probe by former Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan into the violence that killed 11 people in Thoothukudi during protests against the Sterlite Copper Smelting plant.

Tutichorin. PTI

Thoothukudi. Sterlite protests PTI

Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the probe after reviewing the situation in the town, according to an official statement. No time frame was set for the probe commission to submit its report.

Widespread violence rocked the coastal town on Tuesday after protesters, violating prohibitory orders, took a rally and went on rampage, torching police and other vehicles.

At least nine people were killed in police firing instantly, an injured 10th person died in a hospital and another person collapsed on Wednesday.

Palaniswami, Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and senior ministers of the AIADMK government reviewed the situation with senior police and civil officials, including police chief TK Rajendran at the state secretariat.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 15:51 PM

