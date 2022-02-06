India

'Stalwart of Indian culture': Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, other leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on 8 January after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia

FP Staff February 06, 2022 11:06:08 IST
Lata Mangeshkar will be remembered as stalwart of Indian culture, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her demise. Twitter @narendramodi

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on 8 January after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Although she recovered from COVID-19, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Following her demise, condolences poured in from all quarters. President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to express his condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a series of tweets expressing his shock and sadness.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, saying, "I consider myself fortunate to have received Lata didi's affection and blessings from time to time. With her incomparable patriotism, sweet speech and gentleness, she will always be among us. I express my condolences to her family and countless fans."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the nightingale of India. He said, "The voice of India has been lost with the death of 'Swar Kokila' Lata Mangeshkar ji. Lataji practised suras throughout his life. The songs sung by her have been heard and sung by many generations of India. Her passing away is a great loss to the art and culture world of the country. My condolences to her family and fans".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Mangeshkar's contribution to Indian music is incomparable.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called her death the end of an era. He said, "With the departure of Lata Didi, a great era came to an end. We have lost our motherly blessings."

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.
Born on 28 September, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.
In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.
Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.
With input from ANI

Updated Date: February 06, 2022 12:25:54 IST

