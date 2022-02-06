'Stalwart of Indian culture': Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, other leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on 8 January after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on 8 January after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Although she recovered from COVID-19, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Following her demise, condolences poured in from all quarters. President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to express his condolences.

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a series of tweets expressing his shock and sadness.

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, saying, "I consider myself fortunate to have received Lata didi's affection and blessings from time to time. With her incomparable patriotism, sweet speech and gentleness, she will always be among us. I express my condolences to her family and countless fans."

मैं खुद को सौभाग्यशाली समझता हूँ कि समय-समय पर मुझे लता दीदी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहा। अपने अतुलनीय देशप्रेम, मधुर वाणी और सौम्यता से वो सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगी। उनके परिजनों व असंख्य प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति pic.twitter.com/52fy46tOmE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the nightingale of India. He said, "The voice of India has been lost with the death of 'Swar Kokila' Lata Mangeshkar ji. Lataji practised suras throughout his life. The songs sung by her have been heard and sung by many generations of India. Her passing away is a great loss to the art and culture world of the country. My condolences to her family and fans".

‘स्वर कोकिला’ लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से भारत की आवाज़ खो गई है। लताजी ने आजीवन स्वर और सुर की साधना की। उनके गाये हुए गीतों को भारत की कई पीढ़ियों को सुना और गुनगुनाया है। उनका निधन देश की कला और संस्कृति जगत की बहुत बड़ी क्षति है।उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 6, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Mangeshkar's contribution to Indian music is incomparable.

देश की शान और संगीत जगत की शिरमोर स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन बहुत ही दुखद है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनका जाना देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे सभी संगीत साधकों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणा थी। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called her death the end of an era. He said, "With the departure of Lata Didi, a great era came to an end. We have lost our motherly blessings."

लता दिदींच्या जाण्यानं एका स्वर युगाचा अंत झाला, एक महान पर्व संपले. आमच्यावरचा मातृतुल्य आशीर्वाद हरपला, अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आपल्या भावना व्यक्त केल्या आहेत. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 6, 2022

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on 28 September, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

