SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED: KSEEB announces Class 10 results; check kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED| The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced Class 10 results today at 3 pm on its official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED| The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the Class 10 results today (Monday, 10 August) at 3 pm.

Scores will be made available on the board's official websites karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Students can log onto these websites and check scores via the following steps:

Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka SSLC results 2020

How to check results on official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login details such as roll number or hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and take a printout

The SSLC exams, which were slated to be held from 27 March to 9 April, had to be postponed due to coroanvirus and and were conducted between 25 June and 4 July. The examination for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) was held on 18 June.

Last year, the results were announced on 30 April.

According to a NDTV report, 8,48,203 students appeared for the exams at 2,879 centres across the state. The exams were conducted following procedures such as thermal screening of candidates and allowing one student per bench.

About KSEEB

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was formed in 1966. Besides the Class 10 exmas for schools affiliated with it, it also conducts 12 other examinations such as the Karnataka open school exam, Diploma in Education, Music and so on. It also governs other activities such as devising courses, prescribing syllabus and granting recognitions to schools. The Board is headquartered at Bengaluru.