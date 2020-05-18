Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2020 announced: State board exams will begin on 25 June, end on 4 July

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2020 exam will begin on 25 June and end on 4 July. The announcement was made on Monday by Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

The minister tweeted saying that the examination for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) will be held on 18 June.

The Times of India reported that around 8.5 lakh students will be taking the Karnataka SSLC 2020 exam. The state education minister had said that a majority of students wanted to give the examination as they have prepared for it throughout the year.

The Karnataka Class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from 27 March to 9 April, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The minister said the Karnataka government will make arrangements for face masks, sanitisers and thermal scanners as precautionary measures for COVID-19 during the SSLC exams.

The nationwide coronavirus lockdown has entered its fourth phase on 18 May. The lockdown will be in effect till the end of this month.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that trains and state corporation buses will run within Karnataka. Also, shops will be allowed to open in the state.

So far, Karnataka has reported 37 deaths due to COVID-19. Over 1,100 people have tested positive for the virus in the state.

