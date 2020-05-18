Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2020 announced: State board exams will begin on 25 June, end on 4 July
The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2020 exam will begin on 25 June and end on 4 July. The announcement was made on Monday by Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.
The minister tweeted saying that the examination for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) will be held on 18 June.
Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka. Exams for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) will he held on June 18: Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar pic.twitter.com/5ymifEEgdK
— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020
The Times of India reported that around 8.5 lakh students will be taking the Karnataka SSLC 2020 exam. The state education minister had said that a majority of students wanted to give the examination as they have prepared for it throughout the year.
The Karnataka Class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from 27 March to 9 April, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
The minister said the Karnataka government will make arrangements for face masks, sanitisers and thermal scanners as precautionary measures for COVID-19 during the SSLC exams.
The nationwide coronavirus lockdown has entered its fourth phase on 18 May. The lockdown will be in effect till the end of this month.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that trains and state corporation buses will run within Karnataka. Also, shops will be allowed to open in the state.
So far, Karnataka has reported 37 deaths due to COVID-19. Over 1,100 people have tested positive for the virus in the state.
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 16:06:28 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Karnataka Education Minister, Karnataka Government, Karnataka SSLC, Karnataka SSLC 2020 Timetable, KARNATAKA SSLC DATESHEET, Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020, Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 Datesheet, KARNATAKA SSLC EXAM DATES, Karnataka SSLC Exam Datesheet, Karnataka SSLC Timetable, KARNATAKA TIMETABLE, KARNATKA SSLC EXAM 2020, KARNATKA SSLC EXAM DATESHEET, S Suresh Kumar
Trending
-
Coronavirus Myth Busted: Using a mouthwash won't kill the virus or prevent COVID-19
-
World Hypertension Day 2020: Eight uncommon causes of high blood pressure
-
World Hypertension Day 2020: The truth about salt and hypertension
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 15: Global death toll crosses 300,000, Italy to allow movement, Japan eases restrictions
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 15: Cases cross 80,000, call for a tobacco ban, PM-CARES Fund for vaccine development
-
Azithromycin: What you need to know about this potential COVID-19 drug
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Piyush Goyal accuses Bengal govt of not giving permission for enough special trains to bring stranded people home