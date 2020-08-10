live

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka LIVE Updates: Over 8.4 lakh students await results; alternative websites to check if karresults.nic.in is down

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka LIVE Updates: Students can check scores on the official website karresults.nic.in once the results are announced

August 10, 2020 14:22:42 IST
SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka LIVE Updates: Over 8.4 lakh students await results; alternative websites to check if karresults.nic.in is down

Aug 10, 2020 - 14:27 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Check Karnataka Class 10 results via SMS

Students should type – KSEEB10 ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263 to receive their scores on their mobile phones via SMS.

Aug 10, 2020 - 14:15 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Check Karnataka SSLC exam results

Step 1: Type the name of the official website - karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that mentions SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board
Step 3: Provide your roll number, date of birth and other details to login
Step 4: Press submit button
Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Aug 10, 2020 - 14:08 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Girls fared better than boys last year

The overall pass percentage in the Karnataka SSLc exams was 73.7 percent in 2019. The pass percentage of girls was 79.59 while for boys it was 68.46.

Aug 10, 2020 - 14:07 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Exams were held amid coronavirus lockdown

The SSLC exams were originally scheduled to be held between 27 March and 9 April but got postponed due to COVID-19. The exams were later conducted from 25 June to 3 July. Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for it this year.

The examination was conducted following precautionary measures to deal with the pandemic.

Students were asked to wear face masks, and arrangements for sanitisers and thermal scanners were made by the state government. 

Aug 10, 2020 - 14:04 (IST)

Results to be declared at 3 pm; check karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result 2020 at 3 pm.

Students can check their score on the official website karresults.nic.in once the results are out.

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka LATEST Updates | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result 2020 today (10 August, 2020) at 3 pm.

This was confirmed on Twitter by the state's education minister S Suresh Kumar.

Students can check their score on the official website karresults.nic.in once the results are out.

According to a report in Zee News, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar last month had said that KSEEB would announce the Class 10 results in the first week of August.

The examination was conducted by the Karnataka government despite strong opposition from the Congress and JD(S) who were demanding the postponement due to rising number of coronavirus cases.

The SSLC exam was originally scheduled to be held between 27 March and 9 April but got postponed due to COVID-19. The exam was later conducted from 25 June to 3 July. Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for it this year.

The examination was conducted following precautionary measures to deal with the pandemic.

Students were asked to wear face masks, and arrangements for sanitisers and thermal scanners were made by the state government. 

Last year, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on 30 April. The overall pass percentage was 73.7 percent. The pass percentage of girls was 79.59 while for boys it was 68.46.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam Results 2020
Step 1: Type the name of the official website - karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that mentions SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board
Step 3: Provide your roll number, date of birth and other details to login
Step 4: Press submit button
Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen

 

Updated Date: August 10, 2020 14:22:42 IST

