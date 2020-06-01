SSC releases revised schedule for SSC CHSL, CGL, CAPF, JE, Steno exams; candidates can check ssc.nic.in for details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised schedule for examinations on its website ssc.nic.in.

The commission has said that they have reviewed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic on 1 June to re-schedule pending examinations. Taking into account the overall situation, the SSC has been decided to announce tentative dates for the examinations.

According to the revised date sheet, the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted from 17 August to 21 August and 24 to 27 August. SSC CGL tier 2, 2019 will be conducted between 14 and 17 October.

The notice has added that the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam will be held between 7 and 9 September and the SSC Junior Engineer Paper 1, 2019 will be held from 1 to 4 September.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator, senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam paper 1, 2020 will be conducted on 6 October.

The SSC Stenographer grade C and D exam 2019 will be held from 10 to 12 September and the sub-inspectors in Delhi Police exam is scheduled from 29 September to 1 October. From 1 October to 5 October, the CAPF paper 1 2020 exams will take place.

The notification has also highlighted that the schedule is subject to prevailing conditions and government guidelines that are issued from time to time with regards to COVID-19. Candidates have been advised to visit the Commission website for further updates.

As per a report in Times of India, a number of exams, including the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Last month, the Commission had postponed the announcement of various examinations due to the pandemic, stating that they would announce their decision after accessing the situation on 1 June.

SSC was earlier scheduled to announce the revised dates for the exams after assessing the situation after 3 May.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was initially supposed to be conducted from 16 to 27 March. SSC Junior Engineer exam was to be held from 30 March to 2 April, while the SSC Stenographer exam was to be conducted from 5 to 7 May.