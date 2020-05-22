You are here:
SSC to announce revised dates for CHSL, JE, Stenographer exams after 1 June; check on ssc.nic.in

India FP Trending May 22, 2020 14:43:21 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has once again postponed the announcement of various examinations due to the prevailing situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission said that it will be accessing the situation on 1 June before taking the decision on announcing the exam schedule.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

According to a report by The Times of India, the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 have been postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 will be effective till 31 May.

A report by Hindustan Times said that SSC was earlier scheduled to announce the revised dates for the exams after assessing the situation after 3 May.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was initially scheduled to be conducted from 16 to 27 March. SSC Junior Engineer exam was to be held from 30 March to 2 April, while the SSC Stenographer exam was to be conducted from 5 to 7 May.

SSC will release the revised exam dates if the situation improves. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website - ssc.nic.in for updates and information.

A report by NDTV said that apart from recruitment examinations, the COVID-19 lockdown has also affected SSC recruitments that were supposed to be announced this year.

Earlier this month, the SSC said that apart from its official website, all updates of the commission will also be made available on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 14:43:21 IST



