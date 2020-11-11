SSC CHSL answer key 2020: Window to raise objections now closed; check ssc.nic.in for details

The SSC CHSL (Tier-I) 2020 exam was conducted from 17 to 19 March and from 19 to 21 October and 26 October at various centres across the country

The window to raise objections against the SSC CHSL 2020 answer key is now closed. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) allowed candidates who appeared in the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier I) 2019 to challenge any question from a dedicated site from 5 to 10 November.

An official notification stated that representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys may be submitted online on payment of Rs 100/- per question/answer that is challenged.

Any representations received after 6 pm on 10 November "will not be entertained under any circumstances". The candidates were advised to take out a print out of their Response Sheets, because this document will cease to be available after the above-specified time limit.

For if any candidate attempts to visit the direct link to the challenge system, the website clearly states that 'No Challenge System is Currently Active'.

These answer keys were published by the commission in response to the SSC CHSL Tier I examination held in between 17 and 19 March and then on 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26 October, 2020.

The exam was a computer based test (CBT) conducted at various centres across the country. The SSC will be taking the objections against the provisional answer key into account and then publish the final answer key and announce the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (Tier I) 2019.

Recently, SSC also released the notification to announce the dates of SSC CHSL 2020 on its official site at ssc.nic.in.

According to the commission, the Tier I exam for SSC CHSL 2020 will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode from 12 to 27 April, 2021.