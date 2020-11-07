SSC CHSL 2020 notification released at ssc.nic.in; tier-1 exam to be held from 12 April

SSC CHSL 2020 | Candidates will have to submit application only in online mode at ssc.nic.in by 15 December 2020

SSC CHSL exam 2020 notification has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website ssc.nic.in. As per the notification, the Commission will conduct SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam 2020 in computer based test (CBT) mode from 12 to 27 April 2021.

The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill vacant posts of lower division clerk (LDC)/ junior secretariat assistant (JSA), postal assistant (PA)/ sorting assistant (SA), data entry operator (DEO), and data entry operator Grade 'A'.

The total number of vacancies is yet to be specified by the Commission.

Candidates will have to submit application only in online mode at ssc.nic.in by 15 December 2020. The deadline to pay online application fee is 17 December 2020 up to 11:30 pm.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates will be required to pay application fee of Rs 100. Women, candidates belonging to SC/ ST, PwD categories and ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of fee.

Candidates who qualify SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 exam will be eligible to appear for descriptive paper (Tier-2) and skill test/ typing test (Tier-3)

A report by The Indian Express said that candidates should be minimum of 18 years of age and the maximum age limit is 27 years as on 1 January 2021. There is relaxation in upper age limit for applicants belonging to reserved category.

The SSC CHSL Tier-I exam will be of objective type and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper will be set in both English and Hindi languages.

The paper will have four sections of 50 marks each. There will be 25 questions in each section. The sections in the paper include - English Language (Basic Knowledge), General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and General Awareness.

Candidates will be getting a total of 1 hours’ time to complete the paper. There is a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer.

Candidates applying should have passed class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board or university.

Those applying for DEO posts must have passed Class 12 in science stream with mathematics as a subject.

For other details related to SSC CHSL 2020, click here.