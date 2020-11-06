SSC CHSL Tier-I exam 2019 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, raise objections by 10 November

The computer-based test SSC CHSL (Tier-I) 2019 was conducted from 17 to 19 March and from 19 to 21 October and 26 October at various centres across the country

The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2019 answer key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for SSC Combiner Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 Tier-1 exam can check their responses against the provisional answer key.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by 10 November up to 6 pm by paying Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. SSC in a notice has said that representations received after 6 pm on 10 November will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Candidates have been advised to take a print out of their respective response sheets as it will not be available after the last date of raising objections.

Steps to check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 answer key:

Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) official website - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019."

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen. Scroll down and tap on the link on answer keys.

Step 4: Click on Submit button.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and password.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 answer key here

The computer-based test (CBT) SSC CHSL (Tier-I) 2019 was conducted from 17 to 19 March and from 19 to 21 October and 26 October at various centres across the country.