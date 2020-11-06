SSC CHSL Tier-I exam 2019 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, raise objections by 10 November
The computer-based test SSC CHSL (Tier-I) 2019 was conducted from 17 to 19 March and from 19 to 21 October and 26 October at various centres across the country
The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2019 answer key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for SSC Combiner Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 Tier-1 exam can check their responses against the provisional answer key.
Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by 10 November up to 6 pm by paying Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. SSC in a notice has said that representations received after 6 pm on 10 November will not be entertained under any circumstances.
Candidates have been advised to take a print out of their respective response sheets as it will not be available after the last date of raising objections.
Steps to check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 answer key:
Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) official website - ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019."
Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen. Scroll down and tap on the link on answer keys.
Step 4: Click on Submit button.
Step 5: Enter your roll number and password.
Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 answer key here
