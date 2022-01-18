SSC CGL 2020 Tier II exam: Admit cards out, check direct link here

Applicants who have applied for the examination can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website - https://ssc.nic.in

The hall tickets of the SSC CGL 2020 Tier II exam have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website. Applicants who have applied for the examination can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website - https://ssc.nic.in .

For the convenience of the applicants, the SSC CGL 2020 Tier II admit cards are also available on regional websites of SSC. They can download the hall tickets by using details such as - registration number, name and date of birth.

SSC CGL 2020 Tier II admit card: Here's how to download

Visit official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in

Click on “Admit Card” tab available on the homepage

Click on the regional website and then go to the CGL 2020 Tier II admit card link

Key in your login credentials and click on the submit button

The CGL 2020 Tier II hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the CGL 2020 Tier II admit card and take a printout of it for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

As per The Time of India, the Commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam on 28 and 29 January, 2022. During the examination, all the COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed in the exam centres.

CGL Tier II exam will be a computer based test. Applicants who clear the CGL Tier II exam will have to appear in the Tier III examination. The Tier III papers will consist of descriptive type question papers. Tier IV will consist of Proficiency Test/Data Entry Skill test.

The Commission had released the Tier I examination results on 26 November, 2021. The exam was held from 13 to 24 August and the final answer key was released last month.

Below are the links of regional websites:

Central region - http://www.ssc-cr.org/

Madhya Pradesh region - https://www.sscmpr.org/

Western region - http://www.sscwr.net/

Northern region - www.sscnr.net.in

Northeastern region - http://www.sscner.org.in/

Southern region - http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

Karnataka Kerala region - https://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

Eastern region - http://117.247.74.231/

Applicants must note that the SSC has yet not released the admit card for all regions. For more details applicants are advised to visit the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in .

