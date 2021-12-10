SSC CGL 2020 Tier I exam: Final answer key released at ssc.nic.in; find direct link here

The results for the SSC CGL 2020 Tier I exam was released on 26 November. The exam was held between 13 and 24 August. The tentative answer key was released on 2 September

The final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 Tier I exam has been put out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check and download the SSC CGL 2020 Tier I final answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Steps to download SSC CGL 2020 Tier final answer key:

― Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

― Click on the link for the CGL 2020 Tier I final answer key

― Select the link for 'SSC final answer key'

― Login using the required details

― The SSC CGL 2020 Tier I answer key will appear on your screen

― Check the final answer key and save a copy for future use

Direct link: https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/64644/login.html

The Staff Selection Commission has also released the question paper of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2020 Tier I, along with the final answer key.

According to an official notice released by the SSC, candidates can take a print out of the final answer key, along with their respective question paper(s), from 9 December only till 6 pm on 7 January next year.

Candidates who qualify the CGL 2020 Tier I exam will then have to appear for the CGL Tier II examination which will also be a computer based test. After qualifying the Tier II exam, applicants will have to give the Tier III examination which will have a descriptive type question paper.

A Tier IV exam that consists of a Proficiency Test/Data Entry Skill test will then be conducted, if applicable, for candidates who qualify the Tier III exam.

The SSC CGL 2020 Tier I exam is being carried out to fill over 7,000 vacancies for the post of Assistants, Accountants, Section Officers, Clerks, Auditors and Inspectors among others, in the organisation.