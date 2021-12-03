SSC CGL 2020: Marks and final answer key of Tier I exam out today; check details here

The SSC has also issued cut-offs and the total number of applicants under all categories who have qualified for the next round

The Staff Selection Commission will issue the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier I exam 2020 marks and final answer key today, 3 December. Aspirants can check their marks and final answer key by visiting the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in/.

As per the official notification by the SSC, applicants can view their CGL Tier I 2020 results by logging in to the SSC's website using their registration number and password. The results will be displayed on the website from 3 December to 24 December.

As per the official notice by SSC, the marks of both qualified and non-qualified applicants who had appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-I examination 2020, will be issued along with the final answer keys and question papers in a standard format, according to the SSC notice.

Those who cleared the Tier-I exam are allowed to appear for Tier II and Tier III examinations. The Commission will conduct Tier II and Tier III exam 2020 on 28 and 29 January and 6 February next year. Candidates must note that they have to adhere to COVID-19 SOPs while participating in the exams.

The SSC has also issued cut-offs and the total number of applicants under all categories who have qualified for the next round. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the vacancies of all posts, including Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer and Junior Statistical Officer.

The Commission will upload the CGL Tier II exam hall tickets of the qualified candidates on the websites of the regional offices around three to seven days before the CGL Tier II exam 2020.

Aspirants can check the official here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Write_up-CGLE_2020__Tier_I_26112021.pdf

If candidates face any problem while downloading the admit cards they can contact the concerned Regional Offices. The website also stated that the responsibility of downloading the CGL Tier II exam hall tickets lies solely on the applicants.

The SSC conducted the Tier-I exam 2020 from 13 to 24 August this year in computer-based mode. The results of the Tier-I exam were released on 26 November on the official website.

For any details and updates, aspirants are advised to visit the official website of SSC regularly.

