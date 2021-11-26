SSC CGL 2020: Results of Tier-I exam out at ssc.nic.in; check direct link here

The Commission has shortlisted the candidates to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III exams on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Tier-I examination

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has put out the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2020 Tier 1 today, 26 November. Aspirants who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official site of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in/.

More than 11,000 aspirants have cleared the Tier 1 exam. The merit list holds the name and roll number of qualified candidates.

In the official notice, the SSC has also released the category-wise cut-off of CGL Tier 1 exam.

Link to SSC CGL result 2020 notice - https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Write_up-CGLE_2020__Tier_I_26112021.pdf

Here’s the steps to check SSC CGL result 2020:

Visit the official SSC website - https://ssc.nic.in/

Select CGL on the ‘Result’ section present on the main page

Click on the CGL Tier-I 2020 link

The SSC CGL result merit list will be displayed on the screen

Check and download by searching roll number (Ctrl+F)

Save and download a copy of the CGL results for future use

Click this direct like to check the result - https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/Results

The Tier I exam was held from 13 to 24 August in a computer-based mode at different centres all over the country. The answer keys of the same were released on 2 September. The exam is being conducted to fill 7,000 vacancies in the organisation.

The Commission has shortlisted the candidates to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III exams on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Tier-I examination.

As per the official notice, since the CGL Tier-I exams were held in multiple shifts, the marks obtained by the applicants "have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on February 7, 2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stages of the Examination".

The marks of the aspirants and final answer key will be released by the Commission on 3 December, which will be available till 24 December.

Those candidates who got selected in the Tier I exam must know that the CGL Tier-II and Tier-III Examination, 2020, will be held on 28 and 29 January and 6 February 2022.

The Commission will upload the Admission Certificates for the qualified candidates on the websites of the Regional Offices about three to seven days before conducting the Tier-II Exam.