Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, other leaders congratulate Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal at World Championship

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championship on Sunday.

Thakur tweeted a video of Chopra's winning throw, and said that he has now won medals at every Global event. "Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins silver medal in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event," he said.

Family members and friends of Neeraj Chopra celebrated his silver medal win in his hometown Panipat, Haryana.

#WATCH Family and friends celebrate Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win in the World Athletics Championships at his hometown in Panipat, #Haryana Neeraj Chopra secured 2nd position with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters in the men's Javelin finals. pic.twitter.com/khrUhmDgHG — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Chopra on his win and said that it is a great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes.

"This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said.

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said the country is elated by his stupendous performance.

India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022

According to ANI, Neeraj recorder a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw, after which he secured the second position.

He also became India's first ever track and field athlete to win silver medal at the World Championships.

