SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence during descent, 12 passengers, crew injured; DGCA orders probe

The SpiceJet flight landed safely at the Durgapur airport and immediate medical assistance was provided upon its arrival. The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital

At least 12 passengers on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight were injured on Sunday when it faced severe turbulence during descent at the destination. The Boeing B737 was operating as SG-945 when it flew in turbulence.

Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur and the injured passengers were rushed to a hospital. "On 1 May, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers," news agency PTI quoted a SpiceJet spokesperson as saying.

"SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

A NDTV report mentioned that on Monday, the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that it has ordered a regulatory investigation into the SpiceJet flight turbulence incident.

Some of passengers sustained head injuries and received stitches, while one passenger said that he suffered a spinal injury in the mishap, the DGCA said. Three cabin crew of the flight were among those injured.

DGCA said that it is deputing teams for regulatory investigation, while medical reports of the passengers are awaited.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.