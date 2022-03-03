Operation Ganga: SpiceJet pilot's announcement in evacuation flight from Budapest to Delhi wins hearts

The pilot said 'the airline was proud of each and every passenger for their bravery and determination'

A heartfelt announcement made by a SpiceJet pilot in a special evacuation flight from Hungary's Budapest to New Delhi has pleased the internet. The flight carried terrified Indian passengers leaving the country as tensions between Ukraine and Russia are intensifying every day.

In the video clip, the SpiceJet pilot can be seen standing inside the aircraft making an announcement. He welcomed the scared passengers on behalf of SpiceJet saying that the airline is proud of each and every passenger for their bravery and determination.

“You overcame the uncertainty, hardship, fear and made it here safely. Now, it’s time to go back to our motherland. It’s time to go back home,” the pilot was heard saying in the clip.

The pilot further requested passengers to enjoy the journey while informing them about the duration and stop during the flight. He ended his announcement with ‘Jai Hind’. Passengers can also be heard chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.

The video clip has been shared by Spicejet on its official Twitter handle with the caption, “Their optimism made us hopeful of helping more Indians who are witnessing the war.”

#SpiceJet just evacuated our stranded people on our first flight from #Ukraine. We are now en route back to #India. Their optimism made us hopeful of helping more Indians who are witnessing the war, through more SG flights. #EvacuationFlights #RescueIndians #HopeForPeace pic.twitter.com/gLdxhhlsax — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 2, 2022

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 7,600 times and has garnered over 200 likes. A Twitter user praised the motivational words of the pilot.

Another hailed Spicejet for being a part of the initiative.

Indians stranded in Ukraine are being evacuated under the Indian government's 'Operation Ganga'. More than 1,000 Indians have already returned to the country from the war-torn country under this initiative.

On 2 March, the Indian embassy in Kyiv released a fresh advisory requesting Indian nationals to leave the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv immediately amid continuous attacks by Russia.

