'Spend some time with minorities in Pakistan': BJP MP responds to Malala Yousafzai's tweets on Kashmir

India FP Staff Sep 15, 2019 18:23:46 IST

  • Malala Yousafzai's tweets expressing concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir drew a sharp reaction from BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje

  • The Chikkamaguluru MP asked the activist to speak against the 'forceful conversion and persecution of minority girls' in Pakistan

  • On Saturday, Malala had urged the United Nations General Assembly to intervene and help children go back to school safely

Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai's tweets expressing concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir drew a sharp reaction from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shobha Karandlaje, who asked the Pakistani education rights activist to speak up for the minorities in Pakistan.

In an apparent reference to the conversion of a Sikh girl in Lahore, Shobha Karandlaje, who represents the Udupi-Chikkamaguluru Lok Sabha constituency, asked the activist to speak against the "forceful conversion and persecution of minority girls" in Pakistan.

On Saturday, Malala had in a series of tweets described her interactions with Kashmiri girls, who had described the difficulties they faced due to the restrictions imposed in the Valley.

Expressing concern over reports of "girls who are afraid to leave their home", Malala had urged the United Nations General Assembly to intervene and help children go back to school safely.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 18:23:46 IST

