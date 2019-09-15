'Spend some time with minorities in Pakistan': BJP MP responds to Malala Yousafzai's tweets on Kashmir

Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai's tweets expressing concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir drew a sharp reaction from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shobha Karandlaje, who asked the Pakistani education rights activist to speak up for the minorities in Pakistan.

In an apparent reference to the conversion of a Sikh girl in Lahore, Shobha Karandlaje, who represents the Udupi-Chikkamaguluru Lok Sabha constituency, asked the activist to speak against the "forceful conversion and persecution of minority girls" in Pakistan.

Sincere request to the Nobel winner, to spend some time speaking with the minorities of Pakistan. To speak against the forceful conversation & persecution taking place on the minority girls in her own country! Developmental agendas got extended to Kashmir, nothing suppressed! https://t.co/Um3BmGuJwi — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 15, 2019

On Saturday, Malala had in a series of tweets described her interactions with Kashmiri girls, who had described the difficulties they faced due to the restrictions imposed in the Valley.

“I feel purposeless and depressed because I can’t go to school. I missed my exams on August 12 and I feel my future is insecure now. I want to be a writer and grow to be an independent, successful Kashmiri woman. But it seems to be getting more difficult as this continues.” — Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019

Expressing concern over reports of "girls who are afraid to leave their home", Malala had urged the United Nations General Assembly to intervene and help children go back to school safely.

I am asking leaders, at #UNGA and beyond, to work towards peace in Kashmir, listen to Kashmiri voices and help children go safely back to school. — Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

With inputs from PTI