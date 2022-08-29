Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says ready to give case to CBI 'if required'

Last week, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had called Goa CM Pramod Sawant to transfer the Sonali Phogat murder case to CBI

Panaji: All the accused in Haryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s alleged murder case have been arrested, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He further said that his government is in talks with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and all the reports have been sent to DGP Haryana.

Sawant said, “I do not have any issue with it. After all formalities today, if required, will give this case to the CBI.”

On Sunday, the Goa chief minister had said that he was willing to hand over the alleged murder case of the Bigg Boss 14 contestant to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “if required” for further scrutiny.

On Saturday, the Haryana CM had called his Goa counterpart to transfer the case to the probe agency. “Haryana CM spoke with me and requested a thorough investigation into the case. He wants CBI to take over the case after family members met him in person and requested the same,” Sawant added.

Khattar, on Saturday, had assured Phogat’s family of a CBI probe into her death.

Former TikTok fame, Phogat, was said to have died of cardiac arrest during her Goa visit. However, the family denied believing a heart attack to be the cause of her death and accused her associates of killing her.

Phogat’s post-mortem report, on 25 August, showed “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.

The next day, the Goa Police said that Phogat was allegedly drugged by two of her associates who have also been named as accused in the case related to her ‘murder’.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that the two accused were seen mixing some obnoxious chemical substance in the liquid which was given to her at the party in a restaurant at Anjuna. “This apparently caused Phogat’s death,” he said.

The accused – Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh – had travelled to Goa along with Phogat on 22 August. As per the cops they were seen taking Phogat to the Hotel washroom at around 4:30 am on 23 August and the three of them were inside the washroom for two hours, IGP said.

Phogat died late on 22 August night in Goa under mysterious circumstances. She was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district.

With inputs from agencies

