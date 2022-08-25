Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report shows 'multiple blunt force injuries' on her body, family claims she was 'raped'

The Goa Police today have registered a murder case against two people in the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat

New Delhi: Haryana BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat’s post-mortem report shows “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body. After the autopsy report, the Goa Police have now have pressed a charge of murder against her two associates who were there with her during her visit to the coastal state.

The final/provisional cause of death certificate report by Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Goa Medical College said, “The cause of death, to the best of my knowledge and belief is reserved ending chemical analysis, histopathology, serological reports of the tissues preserved. However, there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the Investigating officer to ascertain.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the viscera of Sonali will be examined at Chandigarh and Goa.

Today afternoon, the Goa police on Thursday arrested two people – Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi – associates of Sonali. The cops said that Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the case related to the death of the actor-turned-politician.

Sonali’s family gave their approval for post-mortem after the Goa Police filed the case against the duo.

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had earlier claimed that she was murdered by her two associates, including her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan who were travelling with her in Goa. “I demand a CBI investigation into her death,” he added.

Dhaka also alleged that Sonali’s personal assistance gave her food laced with some intoxicant and then alongwith his friend raped her. He also alleged that the duo made a video and were threatening her to make it viral on social media.

Her brother also said that minutes before her death, Sonali spoke to her mother, sister and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.

The family members had asked her to stay away from the duo and return to Hisar, he added.

Late on Monday night, Sonali complained of uneasiness and was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district.

Earlier it was suspected that she died of a heart attack. The cops then had also registered a case of unnatural death but ruled out any foul play.

