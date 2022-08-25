Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police register murder case against two people

Sonali Phogat's brother Rahul Dhaka had earlier claimed that she was murdered. He also said that her family doubts two people, including her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan

New Delhi: The Goa Police Thursday have registered a murder case against two people in the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Earlier in the day, her brother Rinku Dhaka claimed that she was murdered by her two associates who were travelling with her in the coastal state.

“Murder case registered against two persons in Anjuna PS, probe on. The deceased’s brother has mentioned the involvement of her personal assistant and one other person. Post-mortem report expected in one or two hours. Victim’s body will reach Delhi tonight (Thursday night)” : IGP OS Bishnoi said.

Earlier, Dhaka claimed that Sonali was murdered and that her family doubts on two people including her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan. “I demand a CBI investigation into her death,” he said.

He also alleged that his sister was earlier raped by her personal assistant and his friend Sukhwinder and suspects that the two might have killed her.

He also accused Sudhir and Sukhwinder of blackmailing Sonali by making videos of the heinous act.

Dhaka also said that minutes before her death, Sonali had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.

Dhaka also said that the family members had asked Sonali to stay away from the duo and return to Hisar.

Don’t Miss: Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was poisoned, says not satisfied with postmortem in Goa

He also said that until the FIR be filed against them, the family will not allow the postmortem to be conducted in Goa.

“She was a BJP leader for last 15 years. We will also appeal to the Prime Minister to help us in getting justice for her,” he added.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant and TikTok star died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday.

She was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness on Monday night.

Earlier the cops had registered a case of unnatural death.

Sonali’s teenage daughter Yashodhara sought justice for her mother.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.