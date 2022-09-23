With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020, many companies had resorted to a work-from-home culture where employees were asked to work remotely from their homes without having to come to the office.

However, with the number of cases decreasing across the world, many companies have resumed working from offices, thus leaving employees in a state of dilemma. In the past 2 years, people had adjusted themselves to their home environment and many found it quite comfortable working from the comforts of their homes. This has led to an increase in requests for allowing permanent remote/hybrid work culture in the future.

While the situation is the same for most IT professionals as well as other employees in the world, social media influencer Shraddha Jain has her own take on the same as she comically states the benefits of working from home.

Known for her comedy-based content on social media, Shraddha, better known as Aiyyo Shraddha to her followers, is an entertainer and her videos are proof of that. Starting from people’s daily lives to incidents around us, she has a unique take on every matter and creates entertaining pieces out of those.

This time as well, she has shared another video which is all over the internet and has left people in splits.

In her new content on the remote working practice for IT professionals, Shraddha confidently explains why ‘techies won’t join office but continue working from home,’ and we can’t agree more! As she begins by saying that “software engineers will return to the office, but techies will not”, she goes on to note the benefits and advantages for IT professionals while working from home.

The video has grabbed the attention of quite a lot of people including industrialist Harsh Goenka who reshared the video. Taking to his Twitter handle, Goenka in his caption asked, “Will IT folks be coming back to work?”

Watch the video:

Will IT folks be coming back to work? 😀@AiyyoShraddha pic.twitter.com/jeOMtTp1Fx — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 22, 2022



Check reactions:

We are sharks!! Thanks @AiyyoShraddha for giving us the answer — Zoey (@jayita_d) September 22, 2022

Never back to office. Only WFH! — AZ (@ashishmumbai) September 22, 2022

Given a choice most won’t.But why should everyone go to office everyday. In most cities travel is the no.1 stress factor. Why travel many KMs in chaotic traffic. Y waste many hours a day stuck in traffic. Work from home is great. Yes go visit the office only when it’s essential. — RAJA VENKATRAMAN. (@raja_venkatram) September 22, 2022



Many took to the comment section to laud the comic timing of the video and at the same time for also ‘speaking the truth.’ Many could also relate to the comforts and advantages of working from home.

