SITEEE 2021: Online registration begins at set-test.org; exam on 27 June

The Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune has started the online registration process for SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) online. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam are advised to visit the official site at set-test.org and fill in their application forms.

Candidates have time till 4 June to submit their applications online and pay the application fee. The entrance exam will be conducted on 27 June, as per the institute.

According to a report by NDTV, the SITEEE entrance exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.15 am. The paper will have 17 questions each from Physics and Chemistry. On the other hand, there will be 36 questions from Mathematics. Each question will carry two marks and the paper will be of total 140 marks.

The report added that this year’s SITEEE score will be only applicable for the academic session 2021-22 and candidates will have to appear in the SITEEE 2021 in order to be eligible for admission this academic session.

Follow these steps to apply for SITEEE 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site at set-test.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the registration form online by entering personal details

Step 4: Once the form has been filled, save the SET 2021 ID and password that have been generated

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Click on ‘submit’ and print a copy of the application form

Here is the direct link to apply

According to Scroll, all candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000 in order to successfully apply for the SIT EEE. This can be paid in the online mode or through the demand draft. In order to be considered eligible, candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with one of the optional subjects. The optional subject could be anything among Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Technical Vocational subject, Computer Science, Information Technology, Informatics Practices, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, or Business Studies.