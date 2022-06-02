Singer KK passes away: Police recover blood-stained towel from singer's hotel room in Kolkata

Police said that the manager of Krishnakumar Kunnath claimed that the singer fell down while trying to pull a chair inside the hotel room and hurt himself on the forehead. He then used the towel to wipe off the blood from his forehead

Manager of renowned Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, told the police that the singer fell down while trying to pull a chair inside the hotel room and hurt himself on the forehead. He further claimed that KK was "feeling quite uneasy" after returning to the hotel from the concert venue on Tuesday.

The manager said that after hurting his forehead, KK used his towel to wipe off the blood, a police officer told news agency PTI.

"The manager said the singer fell down while trying to pull a chair inside the hotel room and hurt himself on the forehead. He then used the towel to wipe off the blood from his forehead," the officer said.

"We are concentrating on what had transpired during this period inside the hotel," the officer said, adding, a blood-stained towel was recovered from KK's room, among other evidence materials.

The singer had entered the hotel around 9.10 pm and was rushed in a vehicle bound for the hospital at around 9.40 pm, he said.

Meanwhile, preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath have ruled out any foul play and indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Don't Miss: Singer KK died of cardiac arrest, says initial autopsy report

Popularly known as KK, the singer passed away following a live concert in Kolkata. The report also said he had prolonged cardiac issues.

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of CMRI hospital in Kolkata where he was rushed to after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from a concert in Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata on Tuesday night.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.

"We have spoken to the manager and other staffers of the hotel where KK had stayed, and also talked to members of his team who had performed with him on Tuesday night," the officer said.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.