Singer KK died of cardiac arrest, says initial autopsy report
'There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,' police said
Kolkata: Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who passed away following a live concert here, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
The report also said that the singer, popularly known as KK, had prolonged cardiac issues.
"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.
KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, police had said.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.
As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Singer KK passes away at the age of 53 after live performance in Kolkata
KK was performing a live show concert and reportedly breathed his last at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.
Pal and Yaaron gave KK a legacy of its own by becoming anthems for life and friendship
KK’s legacy was coined as soon as he gave us ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’ for these songs eternalise, that which life’s fragility cannot claim.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles demise of KK; says, 'Malayali by birth, singer's death is loss to Indian music'
The versatile singer, who has recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages, died at the age of 53 after a concert in Kolkata