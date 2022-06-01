Singer KK passes away: Kolkata Police register case of 'unnatural death', send body for post-mortem

Renowned singer KK was sweating profusely as he took a break during his performance to wipe his face. He also was seen gesturing to a man on the stage which appeared that he was asking about the air-conditioning in the auditorium

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Kolkata Police in connection with the sudden death of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on Tuesday night.

The case has been registered at the New Market police station.

KK fell ill while he was performing at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on Tuesday evening.

According to a report by NDTV, KK was Sweating profusely as he took a break during his performance to wipe his face. Also, there was a time when the singer was seen gesturing to a man on the stage which appeared that he was asking about the air-conditioning in the auditorium.

Also Read: KK will be remembered through his songs: Vice President, PM Modi, Amit Shah condole death of Bollywood singer

The cause of the singer's death is not known yet. His body was sent for post-mortem which will be conducted at 11 am on Wednesday and the report is expected soon.

Police said that after getting the family's consent and body identification process, an inquest and post-mortem was conducted. The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem.

Here are pictures shared by singer KK from his performance in Kolkata.

A probe into the matter is underway and investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

Meanwhile, KK's family has arrived in Kolkata and has visited the CMRI hospital where his body is kept.

The 53-year-old singer was rushed to CMRI hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday where doctors declared him brought dead. He is survived by wife and two children.

Don't Miss: KK passes away: Remembering the humble singer, and voice of the '90s

Before, leaving for Kolkata, the singer shared a picture with his band from the airport.

News agency PTI mentioned officials saying that KK was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel post his performance in Nazrul Manch on Tuesday evening.

"KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.