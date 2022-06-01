KK will be remembered through his songs: Vice President, PM Modi, Amit Shah condole death of Bollywood singer

Popularly known as KK, renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53, and survived by wife and two children

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the death of Bollywood singer KK who passed away on Tuesday in Kolkata.

In a tweet, the Vice President said: "Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK's demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti!"

Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK's demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 31, 2022

PM Modi said that he is saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath.

The Prime Minister said that songs by KK "reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans."

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of the singer. Shah said the untimely demise of the very talented and versatile singer, KK, is "very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music."

"With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans," the Union Minister said in a tweet.

KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022

Popularly known as KK, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath died in Kolkata, West Bengal on Tuesday night. He was 53, and survived by wife and two children.

On Tuesday, KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

After reaching his hotel, post his performance, he was "feeling heavy" and soon collapsed. The singer was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

"KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

Doctors said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.