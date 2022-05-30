Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Congress attacks AAP govt in Punjab for ‘series of unfortunate incidents’

Congress leader Manish Tewari requested Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take police into confidence and ensure law and order in the state

The murder of renowned Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala has sparked a furor with senior party leader Manish Tewari blaming the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state for the incident. Tewari also said that the incidents in the past few days, show that somebody is trying to test the red lines of the new government.

"Since new government was formed in Punjab, there have been series of unfortunate incidents beginning with killing of some Kabaddi players, attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, attack on a police personnel in Jalandhar and now killing of Sidhu Moose Wala," Tewari told news agency ANI.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday evening in Mansa district of Punjab, mere day after his security was withdrawn by the state government-led by AAP leader Bhagwant Mann.

Manish Tewari said also requested Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to take the police into confidence and ensure law and order in the state.

"It's obvious that somebody is trying to test the red lines of the new govt. I would like to request CM Bhagwant Mann to take police into confidence and ensure law and order in the state. If peace of a border state gets disturbed then it can have various implications," the Congress leader said.

He further said that as far the personal security of Moose Wala is concerned, "an objective audit should be carried out for people who require security, especially those who have been on front line of fight against terrorism in Punjab. It is the responsibility of state and the Centre to protect them."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi Marlena said, "There should be no politics on this, but why did he go without his bulletproof car and two guards. Gang-wars in Punjab needs to end, AAP will take action against all who are behind this."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead a day after his security was downgraded by the state government along with 423 other people including former MLAs, heads of Deras and serving and retired policemen, on temporary basis.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra on Sunday said the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry. The police have named gangsters Goldy Brar and Canada's Lawrence Bishnoi in Moose Wala's murder.

Goldy Brar is a Canada-based gangster and is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is currently serving a jail term.

The Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at the Mansa police station.

The Punjab DGP informed that 30 empty bullet shells were recovered and at least three weapons like 9 mm and 455 bore appeared to have been used in the crime.

The senior police officer further said that Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). The singer was driving the vehicle.

Moose Wala's SUV was followed by a white corolla and was intercepted from the front by two cars including white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio.

"There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala," he said, adding that the police team reached the spot immediately and rushed all the three people in the car to Civil Hospital Mansa where the singer was declared brought dead.

Moose Wala's friend succumbed to injuries on Monday morning.

