Sidhu Moose Wala, manager involved in Vicky Middukhera’s murder: Delhi Police Special Cell

According to the Delhi police special cell, Sidhu Moose Wala and his manager Shaganpreet were involved in the murder of Vicky in August, 2021. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia

Hours after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, Delhi Police said it suspect that the murder of the renowned Punjabi singer could be a result of the killing of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera.

According to the Delhi police special cell, Sidhu Moose Wala and his manager Shaganpreet were involved in the murder of Vicky in August, 2021. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia.

The Delhi police Special Cell recently got aware of the nexus of notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania and Tillu Tajpuria. Bawania and Tajpuria teamed up with different gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Davinder Bhambia, and Lucky Patial from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Canada's Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. "The culprits will be arrested soon and justice will be delivered," the DGP said.

So far, Delhi police special cell has arrested three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath and Bholu -- all residents of Haryana -- in connection with the murder of Middukhera, while Shaganpreet was named as accused in the FIR registered in this case.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Canadian Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claims responsibility

A three-member SIT has also been constituted by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bathinda Range, Pardeep Yadav to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder.

Reports said that Vicky was a close friend of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving time in jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan since 2017 for various crimes.

Addressing a press conference, the Punjab DGP had also said that Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada and three weapons were used.

Meanwhile, Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moose Wala wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding a CBI and NIA investigation of his son's death.

Don't Miss: Sidhu Moose Wala murder result of inter gang rivalry, says Punjab DGP; 3-member SIT set up for 'effective, speedy' probe

The forensic team on Monday morning investigated Moose Wala's vehicle at Mansa Police Station.

Sidhu Moose Wala's death plot link to Delhi's Tihar jail

News agency ANI quoted its sources saying that Sidhu Moose Wala's death plot might have links to Delhi's Tihar Jail. "A phone number has been traced to the jail, in this connection. Few days ago, a criminal namely Shahrukh was arrested by police. He was using a messaging app to communicate with gangster Goldy Brar."

Delhi police special cell is questioning Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides, and Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana in connection with Moose Wala's murder.

On Saturday, the Punjab Police had ordered withdrawal of security of 424 people, including former MLAs, heads of Deras and serving and retired policemen, on temporary basis.

The Punjab CM has ordered an inquiry into the decision to reduce security of Sidhu Moose Wala. "Punjab government will fully cooperate in the investigation, no culprit will be spared," Mann added.

Must Read: Why Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was such a polarising figure

The Punjab DGP, on Sunday, said 30 empty bullet shells have been recovered and at least three weapons like 9 mm and 455 bore appeared to have been used in the crime.

Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). The singer was driving the vehicle. Police informed that when Moose Wala reached Jawahar Ke village, they were followed by a car and were intercepted from the front by two vehicles.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.