Shujaat Bukhari murder case: LeT terrorist Naveed Jatt along with two local militants killed journalist, say police

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 27, 2018 18:07:55 IST

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naveed Jatt along with two local terrorists murdered senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar on 14 June, police sources said on Wednesday.

Naveed Jatt is a Pakistani who escaped from police custody from a Srinagar hospital on 6 February this year.

File image of Syed Shujaat Bukhari. Twitter@bukharishujaat

"The other two terrorists involved in this terror murder are locals from south Kashmir areas," a source said.

The editor-in-chief of English daily Rising Kashmir, Bukhari was shot dead by militants when he came out of his office in Press Enclave and was boarding his car.

Two of his security guards were also killed in the incident.

Police earlier arrested a local who had escaped with a pistol belonging to one of Bukhari's guards and two mobile phones belonging to the journalist.

"He appears to be a drug addict. He is still in our custody but he does not appear to be part of the terror conspiracy to assassinate Bukhari," the source said.

Police have also identified a blogger who uploaded malicious posts against Bukhari.

"He is a Kashmiri militant presently in Pakistan from where he is operating the blog," the source said.


