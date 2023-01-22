Shraddha Walkar murder case: 3000-page draft chargesheet prepared against Aaftab Poonawala, 100 witnesses listed
Based on 100 witnesses, forensics and electronic evidence, the police have prepared a 3000 pages draft chargesheet against Aaftab, who is accused of murdering his live-in partner, chopping her body into several pieces and then disposing of them in the forests of Chhatarpur
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have prepared a draft chargesheet against Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla.
Based on 100 witnesses, forensics and electronic evidence, the police have prepared a 3000-page draft chargesheet against Aaftab, according to ANI.
According to sources, legal experts are looking into the charge sheet draft, which will be submitted by January end.
Aaftab is accused of having murdered his live-in partner Shraddha on 18 May, 2022, and chopping her dead body into several pieces.
Allegedly he stored the pieces in his fridge, which he also was using for regular purposes. He would take a few pieces every night and dispose of them in the forests of Chhatarpur.
The charge sheet also mentions that the bones recovered from the forests of Chhatarpur were confirmed to be Shraddha’s based on a DNA report
Apart from this, the confession of Aftab Poonawala and the report of the narco test are also included, although both these reports do not have much importance in the court, as per Delhi Police sources.
On 4 January, the police said samples of hair and bones recovered by them from a forest area in South Delhi’s Mehrauli matched with Shraddha’s.
With inputs from ANI
