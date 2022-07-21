'She will be an outstanding prez': PM Modi congratulates Droupadi Murmu

In every round of counting, she received more than two-third votes. Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support

Wishes poured in as NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda visited NDA presidential nominee Murmu at her residence here to congratulate her.

Amid celebrations outside Murmu's temporary residence, Modi arrived there soon after Returning Office for the poll PC Mody announced that she had crossed the halfway mark of the total votes after the third round of counting.

According to PTI, the prime minister gave her a bouquet and greeted her. He was joined by Nadda. Celebrations were held at several places across the country and the BJP also put up congratulatory banners and posters.

An official announcement of her win is expected after all votes are counted.

The prime minister also took to Twitter to congratulate Murmu.

Modi's tweet:

Modi also thanked the MPs and MLAs from Opposition parties who voted in favour of Murmu.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also congratulated Murmu for emerging victorious.

As per a report by news agency PTI, an official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on 18 July.

Returning Officer P C Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted.

In every round of counting, she received more than two-third votes. Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support, PTI said.

