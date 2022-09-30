Seven programs across two states: PM Modi's day in a nutshell while fasting during Navratri

India

FP Staff September 30, 2022 23:50:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with railway workers during the inauguraton of Vande Bharat Express. According to the Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned the food menu in accordance with the schedule of the train and will include Morning Tea, Breakfast, Hi-Tea, Lunch and Dinner. News18

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Abu Road on Friday night, in what was at least his seventh program across two states in a day.

Notably, PM Modi who has unwavering faith in goddess Durga is currently observing a fast and will keep drinking only water till the nine-day Navratri comes to an end.

At the Abu Road event, PM refused to speak using a mic as he did not want want to violate any rule of using loudspeaker post 10 pm.

Flagged off Vande Bharat Express, prayed at Ambaji Temple

Before arriving in Rajasthan, he attended several programs in his home state Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train, opened the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail and addressed a rally in Banaskantha district, where he also laid the foundation stone for a rail project planned in 1930 as he wrapped his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

He travelled in the Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high speed train, and also the metro train before addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad, where he said cities will shape the destiny of India and ensure it becomes a developed nation in the next 25 years.

The PM also offered prayers at the famous Ambaji temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.

He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town. Modi also performed ‘maha aarti’ at the nearby Gabbar Tirth.

At the temple, hundreds of devotees greeted the prime minister who was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and state BJP chief CR Paatil.

Modi also watched a laser show where an image of the Goddess Ambaji was projected on Gabbar Hill near the temple.

Before visiting the temple, the prime minister laid a foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji.

Shri Arasuri Mata Mandir in Ambaji town, known as a Shaktipeeth, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Gabbar Tirth is one of 51 famous ancient `pauranik shakti peethas’ revered by Hindus.

With inputs from agencies

