Seven programs across two states: PM Modi's day in a nutshell while fasting during Navratri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Abu Road on Friday night, in what was at least his seventh program across two states in a day.

Notably, PM Modi who has unwavering faith in goddess Durga is currently observing a fast and will keep drinking only water till the nine-day Navratri comes to an end.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to greet people gathered at the venue in Abu Road, Rajasthan. He didn’t use a mic to address the huge gathering as he didn’t want to violate any rule of using loudspeaker post 10pm. pic.twitter.com/69Lft3P3cQ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

At the Abu Road event, PM refused to speak using a mic as he did not want want to violate any rule of using loudspeaker post 10 pm.

#WATCH | At Abu Road in Rajasthan, PM Narendra Modi didn't use a mic to address the huge gathering as he didn’t want to violate any rule of using loudspeaker post 10pm pic.twitter.com/8Q0SyKFkdI — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Flagged off Vande Bharat Express, prayed at Ambaji Temple

Before arriving in Rajasthan, he attended several programs in his home state Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train, opened the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail and addressed a rally in Banaskantha district, where he also laid the foundation stone for a rail project planned in 1930 as he wrapped his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

He travelled in the Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high speed train, and also the metro train before addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad, where he said cities will shape the destiny of India and ensure it becomes a developed nation in the next 25 years.

Travelled on board the Vande Bharat Express! It was a delight to meet women start-up entrepreneurs, talented youth, those associated with the Railways team and those involved in building the Vande Bharat train. It was a memorable journey. pic.twitter.com/eHKAhMlRCc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2022

The PM also offered prayers at the famous Ambaji temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.

He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town. Modi also performed ‘maha aarti’ at the nearby Gabbar Tirth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ambaji Temple and offers prayers in Banaskantha, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/azU0LhW0M3 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

At the temple, hundreds of devotees greeted the prime minister who was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and state BJP chief CR Paatil.

Modi also watched a laser show where an image of the Goddess Ambaji was projected on Gabbar Hill near the temple.

Before visiting the temple, the prime minister laid a foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji.

Shri Arasuri Mata Mandir in Ambaji town, known as a Shaktipeeth, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Gabbar Tirth is one of 51 famous ancient `pauranik shakti peethas’ revered by Hindus.

