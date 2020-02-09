Senior citizen passes away outside polling booth in Delhi's Hari Nagar; doctors say cardiac arrest possible cause

New Delhi: A 60-year-old man died due to cardiac arrest outside a polling booth in Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified by the police as Nitin, a resident of Hari Nagar.

According to the officials, at about 10 am, the man fell unconscious outside booth number 127. He was taken to DDU hospital but was declared brought dead.

"The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest", the hospital said.

On Saturday, the National Capital recorded 61.46 percent voter turnout, down from 67.47 percent in 2015 Assembly election.

