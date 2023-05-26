Sengol, the 'Dharma Dand': 10 FACTS about India's symbol of power that Congress HID from you
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the golden sceptre near the Speaker’s seat. Traditionally called the ‘Sengol’, it has roots in Tamil culture
A historic sceptre, a ‘Sengol’, will be reintroduced in the new Parliament building which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 28 May.
PM Modi will install the golden sceptre near the Speaker’s seat. Traditionally called the ‘Sengol’, it has roots in Tamil culture. The word Sengol means “righteousness.”
As Opposition boycotts the historic event, here is a look at 10 facts about India’s symbol of power – Sengol – that Congress hid from you.
10 FACTS about Sengol
Related Articles
1. The golden Sengol was studded with jewels
2. It was worth Rs. 15,000 at that time
3. Mountbatten asked Nehru about how to symbolise the transfer of power
4. Nehru asked Rajaji. Rajaji told Nehru that when tamil kings assumed power the Rajaguru would head over the sengol — Sengol — to the king and we can get a saint to do the same”
5. Rajaji got in touch with the Tiruvaduthurai Adheenam pontiff and requested him to do the sacred ritual
Also Read: ‘Golden walking stick gifted to Nehru’: Left-Congress ecosystem has censored Sengol’s history, says BJP
6. The Chief Pontiff of the Adheenam wasn’t well but he made all arrangements and got the Sengol — Sengol — with Rishab [Bull] on top of made by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty Jewellers
7. Sadaiyappa thambiran swami — the deputy of the Chief Pontiff — along with the singer [othuvar] Asthana Nadaswara Vidwan [the famous Rajarathinam Pillai] left for Delhi in a special flight arranged for them
8. On August 14, night at 11:45 the the singer sang the 13 verses from the Tamil text thevaram authored by saint Thirugnanasambandar [one of the four highly celebrated nayanmars] each of which ended with the blessing “you will rule it is my command”
9. The nadaswara vidwan Rajarathinam played the nadaswaram and Nehru was given the holy ash and a sandal mala
Must Read: Hands of Gold: PM Modi to honour 60,000 workers who built new Parliament building
10. After giving the sengol — thambiran swami told Pundit Nehru “this golden sengol is your sengol and symbol of our rule”.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
New Parliament opening: How India uses commemorative coins to mark special events
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday (28 May). The Indian government has been issuing commemorative coins since 1964 to honour notable personalities, significant occasions and anniversaries
Parliament building row: Who is attending, who is boycotting?
Political parties are divided over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While NDA allies and some other parties – Naveen Patnaik’s BJD and Shiromani Akali Dal – will be present during the event, at least 20 Opposition parties have decided to stay away
Hands of Gold: PM Modi to honour 60,000 workers who built new Parliament building
Amit Shah announced reintroduction of Sengol (scepter) a ‘historical’ symbol of India's Independence as it signifies the transfer of power from the British to Indians