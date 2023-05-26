'Modi should be PM again in 2024', says priest who will present Sengol on new Parl building inauguration day

“Modi should return as the Prime Minister in 2024,” said the head priest of Madurai Adheenam who will present the ‘Sengol’ to him for installing in the new Parliament building on 28 May.

On the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building (28 May), Modi will be presented with the ‘Sengol’ by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal.

“PM Modi is a leader who got global appreciation. He is doing good things for people. Again in 2024 he has to become PM and should guide people. We are all so proud as world leaders are appreciating our PM Modi,” he told ANI.

He added, “I will be meeting PM Modi and presenting the ‘Sengol’ to him on the inauguration of the new Parliament building.”

History of the Sengol

Sengol derives its name from the Tamil word “semmai” which means “righteousness”.

In 1947, the Sengol was handed over to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, minutes before the national flag was hoisted and before the leader made his famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech at midnight on August 15, 1947. It had been kept at his Prayagraj residence-turned-museum till now.

“Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru accepted Sengol around 10:45 PM of 14 August 1947 through the Adhinam of Tamil Nadu. It was a sign of the shift of power from the British to the people of our country,” Shah said on Wednesday.

The Union Home Minister also said that the Sengol has been necessary from the time of the Chola dynasty. “This Sengol will be kept in New Parliament… PM Modi will accept this Sengol and it will be placed near the Speaker’s seat,” he said.

Shah also said that it was “inappropriate” to keep this sacred Sengol in a museum.

Ahead of India’s independence, Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India, had on several occasions asked Nehru what would mark the transfer of power when India attains Independence.

Nehru then turned to C Rajagopalachari, India’s last Governor General, who informed him about the Tamil tradition of the high priest handing over a Sengol to a new king when he comes to power.

Rajagopalachari also told Nehru that the tradition was followed during the reign of the Cholas as he went on to suggest to him that it could mark India’s freedom from British Raj.

Rajagopalachari was then asked to arrange a Sengol for the historic moment of India’s independence. He contacted Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam, a prominent mutt in present-day Tamil Nadu.

The then seer of the mutt accepted the responsibility and a Sengol was made by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, a jeweller in then Madras which was five feet long and had a ‘nandi’ bull on top, symbolising justice.

A senior priest of the mutt had first handed over the Sengol to Mountbatten and then took it back. It was then sprinkled with gangajal and was taken in a procession to the then-PM Nehru and handed over to him.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.