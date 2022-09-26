Seelampur gangrape case: Two minor accused arrested; FIR registered under POCSO Act

New Delhi: Seelampur Police have arrested two accused and registered an FIR under POCSO Act and other relevant sections in a case involving a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly gang-raped in Delhi’s Seelampur area.

“The team of Seelampur police station has registered an FIR under POCSO Act and other sections and arrested two minors. Search for the third accused is underway,” said Sanjay Sain, DCP North East.

Delhi | In the case of sexual harassment with a minor in the New Seelampur area, the team of Seelampur police station registered an FIR under POCSO Act and other sections and arrested 2 minors. Search for the third accused minor is underway:DCP North East, Sanjay Sain (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kDMYnYglj8 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

The 12-year-old boy was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Delhi’s Seelampur area on 18 September, according to reports.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) received a complaint from a woman who informed them that her 12-year-old son was brutally ‘sexually assaulted’ in the Seelampur area of Delhi.

According to the complaint, the boy was gang-raped by four men who even inserted a rod in his private parts. They also beat him up brutally with bricks and rods.

The boy informed his parents about the horrific incident on 22 September. The parents immediately informed the Delhi Police.

The boy has been admitted to the hospital and is in a very critical condition.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

With inputs from agencies

