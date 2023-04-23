Security in Dibrugarh beefed up for Amritpal Singh's arrival

Dibrugarh: Soon after fugitive leader Amritpal Singh was arrested in Punjab’s Moga, police personnel escorted him to be taken to Dibrugarh in Assam. Security in Dibrugarh has been beefed up for Singh’s arrival.

The ‘Waris Punjab De’ leader will be moved to a prison in Dibrugarh, Punjab Police said on Sunday.

A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh where Singh will be lodged, a senior official told PTI.

“The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police’s elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and jail security personnel. The security inside the prison has also been tightened,” he said.

Apart from this, Dibrugarh Traffic Police has been alerted to clear roads from the airport to the prison for Singh’s arrival. A special team is in place along with policemen in plain clothes.

According to sources, Singh is being brought aboard a special flight, which took off from Bathinda at 8.25 am.

Also read: The many crimes of Amritpal Singh, Waris Punjab De leader and Khalistan sympathiser, arrested in Punjab

Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga on Sunday hours after he addressed devotees in a gurdwara in the village of Rode.

Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode told ANI, “Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am.”

Earlier this week, two more aides of Amritpal Singh were arrested from Punjab’s Mohali in a joint operation carried out by Punjab and Delhi Police.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18 following the launch of a manhunt for him by the Punjab Police.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

With inputs from agencies

