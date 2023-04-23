Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab's Moga after a month-long manhunt
Amritpal Singh had reached his village of Rode last night where he even spoke to some people and held prayers today morning
Moga (Punjab): Ending a month-long manhunt, the Punjab Police has arrested radical preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh from Moga.
The arrest comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah was asked about the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief’s arrest. “It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities,” Shah said.
The Punjab Police has urged citizens to maintain peace in the state following Singh’s arrest.
#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.
Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice
Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don’t share any fake news, always verify and share.
— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023
According to a report by Times of India, Singh had reached his village of Rode last night where he even spoke to some people and held prayers today morning.
Earlier this week, two more aides of Amritpal Singh were arrested from Punjab’s Mohali in a joint operation carried out by Punjab and Delhi Police.
#WATCH | Outside visuals from Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab from where Waris Punjab De’s #AmritpalSingh was arrested by Punjab Police today. pic.twitter.com/gHtlARqarn
— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
Singh will be flown to Dibrugarh in Assam as a case under the National Security Act (NSA) has been imposed on him.
On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.
Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.
Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18 following the launch of a manhunt for him by the Punjab Police.
The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘Act against Khalistanis, they are using UK asylum for terrorism against India’: New Delhi tells London
During the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) in New Delhi, India raised issue of the security breach at the Indian High Commission in London last month
Who killed four Indian Army jawans at Punjab's Bathinda military station?
The hunt is on to apprehend two unidentified people who allegedly shot dead four Indian Army soldiers in the wee hours of Wednesday (12 April) inside a key military base in Punjab. Police have ruled out a terror angle and suspect the incident to be a case of fratricide
NIA to probe last month’s attack on Indian High Commission in London
The order by MHA effectively means that the Delhi Police Special Cell, which had earlier registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), must hand over the investigation to NIA