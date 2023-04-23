Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab's Moga after a month-long manhunt

Moga (Punjab): Ending a month-long manhunt, the Punjab Police has arrested radical preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh from Moga.

The arrest comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah was asked about the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief’s arrest. “It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities,” Shah said.

The Punjab Police has urged citizens to maintain peace in the state following Singh’s arrest.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don’t share any fake news, always verify and share. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023

According to a report by Times of India, Singh had reached his village of Rode last night where he even spoke to some people and held prayers today morning.

Earlier this week, two more aides of Amritpal Singh were arrested from Punjab’s Mohali in a joint operation carried out by Punjab and Delhi Police.

#WATCH | Outside visuals from Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab from where Waris Punjab De’s #AmritpalSingh was arrested by Punjab Police today. pic.twitter.com/gHtlARqarn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

Singh will be flown to Dibrugarh in Assam as a case under the National Security Act (NSA) has been imposed on him.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18 following the launch of a manhunt for him by the Punjab Police.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

With inputs from agencies

