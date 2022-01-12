SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Admit cards released; check details at sbi.co.in

Applicants who have a graduation degree in any discipline or any equivalent qualification from a recognised University can apply for the post

State Bank of India (SBI) has put out the hall tickets for the posts of Circle Based Officers (CBOs) on its official website. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the SBI’s official website - https://sbi.co.in .

Aspirants can download the hall ticket for the SBI CBO exam till 23 January 2022.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download

Visit SBI’s official website - https://sbi.co.in

On the homepage of the website, click on the careers link page

A new page will appear on the screen, click on the link - ‘SBI CBO Admit Card 2021’

Enter the login credentials to download CBO Admit Card and then click on the submit button

SBI CBO Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your device

Download the SBI CBO Admit Card2021and keep a hard copy of the SBI CBO Admit Card for further need

The examination for recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBOs) will be held in January this year, however, the dates have not been shared yet.

As per the official notice by the SBI, the online written exam will consist of Objective Test and Descriptive Test. The duration of the Objective Test is 120 minutes and it consists of 4 Sections of a total of 120 marks. Each section will be given a separate timing. The Descriptive Test will be held for a duration of 30 minutes. It will consist of two questions (Letter Writing & Essay in English) for a total of 50 marks.

“The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer,” said the notice.

The SBI will conduct the recruitment drive in three phases - (1) Online Written Test, (2) Screening, followed by (3) Interview Round. It is to be noted that applicants will be shortlisted based on the merit secured by them in the above-mentioned rounds.

With this recruitment drive, the State Bank of India aims to fill about 1,226 Circle Based Officer posts.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2021: Eligibility criteria

Applicants who have a graduation degree in any discipline or any equivalent qualification from a recognised University can apply for the post. Candidates should have a minimum work experience of two years as of 1 December 2021, in any Regional Rural Bank or any Scheduled Commercial Bank that is listed on the Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Check the official notice here.

For more details, applicants are advised to read the official notice or visit the official website of SBI - https://sbi.co.in .

