SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 1,226 posts; all you need to know

The SBI will conduct the recruitment drive for the post of Circle Based Officers in three phases - Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview

The State Bank of India has begun the recruitment process for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBOs) from today, 9 December. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts till 29 December on the official website of the bank - https://sbi.co.in/.

From this recruitment drive, the SBI is aiming to fill up about 1,226 posts.

The SBI will conduct the recruitment drive for the post of Circle Based Officers in three phases - Online Written Test, Screening, and Interview. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the merit secured by them in these rounds, as per the official notice.

The admit cards will be issued for the written test on 12 January next year tentatively, with the exam scheduled to take place in the same month.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have completed their graduation from any recognised university to be eligible for the CBO post. Applicants must also have a minimum work experience of two years as on 1 December this year, in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank that is listed on the Reserve Bank of India's Second Schedule.

Candidates who are between the ages of 21 years and 30 years as on 1 December this year, can apply for the vacancies. Applicants seeking age relaxation will have to submit copies of necessary certificates, if they fit the criteria, at the time of interview and joining.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Salary

As per the official notification, the basic salary of the Circle Based Officer is Rs. 36,000 "in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I" as per the notice. Additionally, the CBO will get one increment for each completed year of service. DA, HRA/ Lease rental, CCA and Medical and other allowances will also be provided.

The selected candidates will be posted in the state/circle they have applied to.

Some important points for SBI CBO recruitment 2021:

The registration process will be complete with the submission of the fee (online mode).

Candidates are advised to check the official website of SBI for updates.

In case of any change/update the bank will not issue a separate notification.

Candidate should only follow the official website - https://bank.sbi/web/careers for any update.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.