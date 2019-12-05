You are here:
#SayItLikeNirmalaTai dominates Twitter trends following FM's 'I don't eat much onion-garlic' remark; Sitharaman claims being 'being quoted out of context'

India FP Trending Dec 05, 2019 17:52:18 IST

  • As the country battles a steep onion price rise, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is drawing flak for her comments in Lok Sabha on the issue.

  • Sitharaman remarked that she comes from a family that doesn't consume much onion and garlic in response to a question asked by NCP MP Supriya Sule

  • Many on social media especially from the opposition lashed out at the finance minister for making a comment on her staple diet amidst a debate in the House on onion price rise across the country.

  • While #SayItLikeNirmalaTai dominated trends on the microblogging site since morning as people shared memes and jokes over her statement

As the country battles a steep onion price rise, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is drawing flak for her remarks in the Lok Sabha after she said that she "doesn't eat much of onion or garlic" and comes from a family where these are not consumed as much.

As the video went viral, Sitharaman became the new target for the Twitterati and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai dominated trends on the microblogging site since morning. A section of Twitter also found her comments to be insensitive and casteist.

Many on social media especially from the opposition lashed out at the finance minister for making a comment on her staple diet amidst a debate in the House on onion price rise across the country.

Amidst the criticism, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey defended the finance minister for her comments and said, "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion." Azam Khan from Samajwadi Party also said, "Stop eating onions, stop eating garlic, stop eating meat, everything will be saved."

Meanwhile, Sitharaman responded through a tweet and claimed that her statement is being quoted out of context. Sitharaman was responding to NCP leader Supriya Sule’s questions on the price hike of onions when an MP interrupted and asked the finance minister “Aap pyaaz khaate hain (Do you eat onions)?”.

To which the minister replied, “Main itna lehsun pyaaz nahi khati hoon ji. Main aise pariwar se aati hoon jaha onion, pyaaz se matlab nahi rakhte (I do not eat onions and garlic much. I come from a family that has little to do with onions).”

Sitharaman also uploaded a 4.52-minute clip of her Lok Sabha address on her official Twitter account.

On Thursday, Sitharaman also elaborated on her government's policy for the benefit of onion farmers.

"From 2014, I have been part of some group of ministers which monitors the ups and downs in the onion market. Sometimes when there is a surplus of the crop, we have also facilitated by giving support to those people who want to import. I have overnight passed orders for helping with 5 to 7 percent assistance for exporting (onions)," she said.

Sitharaman, who was replying to the debate on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-2020 also said that onion price surge was due to factors such as a reduction in the area of cultivation and production.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 17:52:18 IST

