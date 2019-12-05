SayItLikeNirmalaTai dominates Twitter trends following FM's 'I don't eat much onion-garlic' remark; Sitharaman claims being 'being quoted out of context'

As the country battles a steep onion price rise, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is drawing flak for her remarks in the Lok Sabha after she said that she "doesn't eat much of onion or garlic" and comes from a family where these are not consumed as much.

#WATCH: FM Sitharaman says "Main itna lehsun, pyaaz nahi khati hoon ji. Main aise pariwar se aati hoon jaha onion, pyaaz se matlab nahi rakhte" when an MP intervenes&asks her 'Aap pyaaz khaate hain?' while she was answering NCP's Supriya Sule's ques on production&price of onions. pic.twitter.com/i6OG7GN775 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

As the video went viral, Sitharaman became the new target for the Twitterati and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai dominated trends on the microblogging site since morning. A section of Twitter also found her comments to be insensitive and casteist.

Ranu Maria Mondal doesn’t care about cosmetics cost, because she applies very less makeup! #SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/JKcx1aBUuK — Praveen (@PraveenSays) December 5, 2019

Bhakat: Nirmalaji, why is unemployment so high Nirmalaji: No one in my family is unemployed. So, no issues there. Bhakat: Ok.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai#SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Santosh Kolte - A Son Of Farmer (@Santosh_kolte89) December 5, 2019

Also, notice the subtle caste pride in those words — Liberal Mantri (@LiberalMantri) December 4, 2019

India economy is going down because millennials are purchasing things from Bangladesh, Srilanka & Pakistan #SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/mAJXL5PpKa — Terminator (@aarif69ansari) December 5, 2019

I don't care about Onion price as I don't eat onions. Reporter : what about the dal price mam? Nirmala : sorry we had only dosa and chutney for breakfast, hence I don't care about dal as well #SayItLikeNirmalaTai — ᴀꜱɢᴀʀ (@asgarhid) December 4, 2019

Nirmala Sitaraman does not care about Economy becouse she belong to such family which does not travel in economic class so it means nothing to her #SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Mahatma Gandhi Sena (@dildar12) December 5, 2019

Many on social media especially from the opposition lashed out at the finance minister for making a comment on her staple diet amidst a debate in the House on onion price rise across the country.

Nirmala Sitaraman thinks the country is concerned about rising onion prices because they're worried SHE won't be able to afford them. Hence she clarified to us all that it doesn't matter since she doesn't eat onion anyway'. How Noble!#SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Hasiba (@HasibaAmin) December 5, 2019

Madam @nsitharaman ,whether you like onions or not, eat onions or not is not this country’s issue. As FM you are a total failure.See how common people jumps & take onions in Tamil Nadu as the price is sky high. #OnionPrices #NirmalaSitharaman #SayItLikeNirmalaTai #KyaPlanHai pic.twitter.com/a44XWvUKC8 — Jebi Mather IYC (@JebiMather) December 5, 2019

I, Me, Myself! A preview of our Finance Minister’s attitude with respect to the harrowing times the rest of the nation is going through! A reminder Nirmala ji, you are this country’s FM and not your own house’s!#SayItLikeNirmalaTaihttps://t.co/j3PBccSkAs — Asha Kumari (@AshaKumariINC) December 5, 2019

Petrol prices are Rising,

I care a damn, i have a Diesel Car #SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Aarti (@aartic02) December 5, 2019

Amidst the criticism, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey defended the finance minister for her comments and said, "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion." Azam Khan from Samajwadi Party also said, "Stop eating onions, stop eating garlic, stop eating meat, everything will be saved."

#WATCH "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions," says Union Minister Ashwini Choubey pic.twitter.com/cubekfUrYW — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Azam Khan,Samajwadi Party: Stop eating onions, what is the compulsion to eat it? Our Jain brothers don't eat. Stop eating onions,stop eating garlic, stop eating meat, everything will be saved. A Queen had once said 'if they don't have bread then let them eat cake.' pic.twitter.com/Vvus05GUYl — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Sitharaman responded through a tweet and claimed that her statement is being quoted out of context. Sitharaman was responding to NCP leader Supriya Sule’s questions on the price hike of onions when an MP interrupted and asked the finance minister “Aap pyaaz khaate hain (Do you eat onions)?”.

To which the minister replied, “Main itna lehsun pyaaz nahi khati hoon ji. Main aise pariwar se aati hoon jaha onion, pyaaz se matlab nahi rakhte (I do not eat onions and garlic much. I come from a family that has little to do with onions).”

Sitharaman also uploaded a 4.52-minute clip of her Lok Sabha address on her official Twitter account.

Here is the full video of Smt @nsitharaman explaining in detail the steps taken by the govt. to control onion prices and provide relief to the common man. A part of this video clip is being quoted out of context and is misleading. pic.twitter.com/56MLd1gKpU — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 5, 2019

On Thursday, Sitharaman also elaborated on her government's policy for the benefit of onion farmers.

"From 2014, I have been part of some group of ministers which monitors the ups and downs in the onion market. Sometimes when there is a surplus of the crop, we have also facilitated by giving support to those people who want to import. I have overnight passed orders for helping with 5 to 7 percent assistance for exporting (onions)," she said.

Sitharaman, who was replying to the debate on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-2020 also said that onion price surge was due to factors such as a reduction in the area of cultivation and production.

