Sajibu Nongma Panba: Share these wishes and messages with your loved ones on the occasion

Sajibu Nongma Panba denotes the start of the new year and strengthens feelings of love and brotherhood among the community

Sajibu Nongma Panba is the traditional lunar new year for followers of the Sanamahism religion in Manipur. This year the day falls on 2 April. The day is mostly observed on the first day of the lunar month of Sajibu, means it usually falls in the month of April, according to the western calendar.

Also known as Meetei Cheiraoba or Sajibu Cheiraoba, Sajibu Nongma Panba is marked by the Meitei people, one of the largest ethnic communities in Manipur.

How is the day celebrated?

To celebrate the occasion, people clean their houses, lawns, and wash old utensils for the new year. Sajibu Nongma Panba denotes the start of the new year and strengthens feelings of love and brotherhood among the community.

People arrange a joint family feast on Sajibu Nongma Panba where they offer traditional dishes to local deities. After the feast, people climb a nearby hilltop or the Cheirao Ching Hill in Chingmeirong to offer prayers to the gods.

According to local beliefs, climbing a hilltop to pray to the gods brings peace and prosperity to the devotees.

Here is how you can wish your friends and family on the occasion:

Wishing all the loved ones, a very happy Sajibu Nongma Panba!



Sending love and hugs to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba!



May the festival of Sajibu Nongma Panba, bring peace, prosperity, happiness and good health to all!



Warm greetings to my brothers and sisters from on the auspicious occasion of Sajibu Nongma Panba. May this festival fill everyone’s life with good health, happiness & prosperity.Happy Sajibu Cheiraoba!



May you be blessed with the choicest blessings of God. Wishing you all a Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba!



May this new year bring peace to everyone’s lives. Happy Sajibu Cheiraoba!



May your life be endowed with Prosperity & Happiness. Greetings for Meetei New Year!



A time for new beginnings and dreams, hopes and happiness, may this wonderful new year bring success, and happiness to you and your family. Happy Sajibu Nongma Panba!

