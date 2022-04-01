Sajibu Nongma Panba 2022: Here’s all you need to know about Manipur New Year
Sajibu Nongma Panba is celebrated in Manipur to mark the start of the traditional new year. This year, Sajibu Nongma Panba will be celebrated on 2 April.
The festival of Sajibu Nongma Panba, which falls in April every year, is celebrated by the followers of the Sanamahism religion. The featival is also known as Meetei Cheiraoba or Sajibu Cheiraoba.
Sajibu Nongma Panba is derived from the Manipuri words- Sajibu, meaning the first month of the year, that is April, according to the Meitei Lunar Calendar, Nongma means the first date of a month, and Panba means "to be", which is translated as the first day of the month of Sajibu. Sajibu Nongma Panba is celebrated on the same day as Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, which marks the start of the New Year according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Gudi Padwa is celebrated in the states of Maharashtra and Goa, while and Ugadi is marked in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana mostly.
Sajibu Nongma Panba History
According to the legends of the Sanamahism religion, Meitei New Year or Sajibu Nongma Panba was first started during the rule of King Maliya Fambalcha, who ruled from 1359 BC- to 1329 BC. King Maliya, who ascended the throne at the age of 25, was also known as Koi-Koi. Sajibu Nongma Panba marks the day on which the Meitei calendar, also known as Mari-Fam, began.
Sajibu Nongma Panba Significance
The festival of Sajibu Nongma Panba is celebrated by the Meitei people, one of the major ethnic groups in Manipur. The festival marks the advent of the New Year and intends to strengthen the bond of love among family members, while also fostering the feeling of brotherhood in the members of the community.
Sajibu Nongma Panba Celebrations
People of the Meitei community come together and organize a feast with their families and make traditional dishes, which are then offered to the local deities at the entrance gates of their houses. Following the meal, people also climb the Cheirao Ching Hill in Chingmeirong or any other nearby hills to offer their prayers.
