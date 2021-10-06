The 30-second video featuring a young Monpa native, has garnered over 2,700 views on Twitter till date

There is no dearth of young talented people in India. A young boy from Arunachal Pradesh is making waves on social media after a video of him performing the hit track Apna Time Aayega went viral. The kid can be seen rapping and singing in the clip, delighting many viewers.

The 30-second video clip has garnered over 2,700 views on Twitter till date. The footage shows a young Monpa boy singing the popular song from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy. The boy is being encouraged by his friends and people recording the video. He energetically performs the song, even imitating Singh’s rapping gestures from the film.

Many social media users were impressed by the young boy’s energy and style, which reminded them of the original song, sung by Singh and composed by Divine and Dub Sharma.

This is not the only instance of a child’s performance of a song going viral on social media. Recently, the video of a boy playing the dholak while singing rapper Badshah’s track Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai made waves on the internet. The clip shows the boy playing the dholak on a train. The passengers in the train were awed by the performance.

Before that, the video of 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar went viral on the Internet. The video floored many television personalities such as Bharti Singh, Surbhi Chandna and Abrar Qazi, who began releasing their own versions of the song.

The young boy from Chhattisgarh later posted a video which showed him performing to In Da Getto by J Balvin.

The video saw the boy groove to the hit track with his own steps. Many social media users praised Dirdo for his performance in the video. The boy has also featured in Badhshah and Aastha Gill’s music video, also titled Bachpan Ka Pyaar, which garnered much love and appreciation from viewers.