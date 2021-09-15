Boy plays dholak while singing Badshah's 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'; video goes viral

The short clip shows the boy sitting in a train and playing the dholak while being surrounded by other passengers. The passengers in the train seem delighted at the boy’s enthusiasm

There is no dearth of talented singers in India. A video that went viral on social media recently shows a young kid playing the dholak while singing along to rapper Badshah’s popular track ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’.

The short clip shows the boy sitting in a train and playing the dholak while being surrounded by other passengers. The boy sings the hit party track while beating his dholak in rhythm with the song. The boy sings the song perfectly, even doing some dance poses while singing. The passengers in the train seem delighted at the boy’s enthusiasm.

The video has garnered a positive response on social media, with many praising the young boy’s talent and energy. The boy in the video has not yet been identified.

The song ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ was a part of the Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat. The hit track, one of Badshah’s early hits and the movie's most memorable songs, features Kapoor grooving to the song with Badshah and co-stars Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah. The track is still played at parties and events in India.

This is not the first time that the video of a child singing a song has gone viral on the Internet. Recently, the video of a young boy singing the song Bachpan Ka Pyaar with a straight face in school broke the Internet. Social media was delighted on watching the video of the child singing while standing in his classroom and wearing a blue shirt.

Social media users were floored by the video and even began posting their own versions of the song. As the trend grew, several television personalities also joined in on the fun, including Bharti Singh, Abrar Qazi, and Surbhi Chandna.

The original Bachpan Ka Pyaar track was released in 2018 and garnered over 2.6 million views.