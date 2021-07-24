Watch: Viral video of a child singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' creates buzz on social media; celebs share Instagram reels on it

The video of the kid standing in the classroom wearing a blue shirt and singing the Bachpan Ka Pyaar song with a straight face has won the hearts of many

If you're an avid social media user, you must have noticed the video of a kid singing the Bachpan Ka Pyaar song with a straight face at school. The video has created a storm on social media and people are watching it on loop.

The kid singing the song wearing a blue shirt while standing in the classroom has won everyone's hearts.

Take a look at the viral video below:

From Twitter, Facebook to Instagram, social media users are now creating their own hilarious versions of 'bachpan ka pyaar' using the viral kid's audio.

From TV celebrities including Bharti Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Abrar Qazi (Yeh Hai Chahatein fame) to various social media sensations, everyone is making and posting Instagram reels on it and are remembering their 'bachpan ka pyaar'.

TV's comedy queen Bharti Singh recently recreated the viral video with Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek. Posting the video on Instagram, she wrote, "back with the bang. always fun with bachpan ka pyaar".

Using the viral audio, the trio shared with fans that they are coming together for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show that is set to hit the TV screens very soon.

Abrar Qazi, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, too posted his version of 'bachpan ka pyaar' in which he's seen with co-star Tanu Khan. In the video, the actor is seen crying like a kid while Khan is consoling him. The caption reads, "Baczzpan ka pyaaaar!"

Take a look at a few more 'bachpan ka pyaar' Instagram reels created by various celebrities and social media stars below:

For the unversed, the original 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song was released in 2018 and has over 2.6 million views on YouTube. Watch it below: